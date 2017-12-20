Leading the goalscoring charts at Manchester City, Raheem Sterling is currently enjoying his best ever season to date.

The 23-year-old English winger has scored some vital goals for Pep Guardiola's runaway league leaders.

Having won 16 games on the bounce, Man City boast a massive 11-point gap over their closest rivals Manchester United.

Despite his sensational form, Sterling insisted that he remains critical of himself.

"I am always analysing myself, I am always critical of myself and always trying to improve," Sterling told Garth Crooks on Football Focus.

"I have been thinking about [how good I can be] since I was 17. Something good happens or something bad, I think 'what can I do better, what didn't I do this year'.

"I try to get better in every aspect of my life, not just on the football field. I am competitive and I just want to always get better."

Piers Morgan's tweets about Sterling

The celebrity Arsenal fan probably looks back on many of his social media posts with a tinge of regret - none more so than his tweet about Sterling in 2015.

Liverpool's young star finally completed his £49m move to Manchester City and Morgan evidently thought that the Manchester club had been ripped off.

Morgan's most recent tweet about Sterling - posted last month - emphasises just how wrong he was two-and-a-half years ago.

In August, Sterling was reportedly close to joining Arsenal as part of a swap-deal involving Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez.

“We were clear when ­Arsenal wanted him we said, ‘No, that’s not going to happen’,” said Guardiola about Arsene Wenger's interest.

“He’s still young and we hope to make him happy so that he can stay for longer.

"I didn’t ­discover Raheem, the player he is. The quality is his ­talent. He did it at Liverpool - he played amazing and that’s why City paid a lot of money for him.”

Sterling scored twice in Saturday evening's 4-1 win over Tottenham to take his tally for the season to 15 in all competitions.

