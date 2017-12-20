The Women's Revolution in the WWE has made a huge difference in the way women's professional wrestling has been perceived in the past few years.

Women such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Paige, and so many more have been an integral part in the evolution in women's professional wrestling over the past couple of years.

Since the WWE's complete overhaul of the women's division; we've seen first-ever matches for females such as a Steel Cage main event of SmackDown, a Hell In A Cell match, a Falls Count Anywhere match, and so many more.

This past Monday on RAW, brand commissioner Stephanie McMahon made the historic announcement that the first-ever all-female Royal Rumble match would take place at the pay-per-view (PPV) on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Per a report from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, both rosters from the RAW and SmackDown Live brands will be used in the match, with the exceptions of the current champions of each brand.

Currently Alexa Bliss reigns as the RAW Women's Champion, while Charlotte Flair reigns as the SmackDown Live Women's Champion. Neither of these women will be eligible for the Rumble unless they lose their respective titles before the match.

NXT female stars are also expected to be used for the match, depending on how many are available at the time, but they will return to NXT after the show is done. This means that if an NXT female is used in the match, it doesn't necessarily mean that they've been called up to the main roster.

There's also speculation that names of WWE's past could return to partake in the match, however, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Some names to keep in mind for a possible return are Trish Stratus, Kelly Kelly, and Michelle McCool, who have all been linked to rumors suggesting a possible WWE return.

There's also speculation that former UFC star Ronda Rousey could be involved in the match, but again, nothing has yet been confirmed.

What are your thoughts on the news surrounding the first-ever all-female Royal Rumble match? Do you think that the NXT women used in the match should be called up to the main roster if they're in the match? And who would you like to see return from WWE's past for the match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms