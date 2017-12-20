During Matt Hardy's time with IMPACT Wrestling last year he innovated perhaps the best gimmick of his entire career - a gimmick that took the entire professional wrestling world by storm.

Hardy developed the "Broken Universe" while with IMPACT Wrestling, and due to the stipulations in his contract he was still allowed to work the independent circuit while using the gimmick as well.

Alongside his brother, Jeff, the gimmick grew in to a phenomenon in the professional wrestling world, with chants of "DELETE" ringing throughout stadiums around the world.

When Hardy decided to leave IMPACT last year, however, a legal battle ensued as to who truly owned the rights to the gimmick.

After months of back-and-forth legal battle, Hardy finally gained the right to use the character on WWE TV - who he signed back with along with Jeff when they made their return at WrestleMania 33.

Now Hardy has become "Woken," a small change to the "Broken" term originally used to describe the gimmick, on WWE TV during his rivalry with Bray Wyatt.

Matt was recently a part of the WWE Network special, "Table For 3," alongside fellow WWE Superstars Jeff Hardy and Finn Balor. During the interview, Hardy discussed exactly how invested he is in the "Woken" character in WWE (quotes via SESCoops):

“When I made the transformation to being ‘Woken’ Matt or whatever you want to call him, it was different,” Hardy said.

“I became that being, and, to me, I’m a lot more comfortable doing that because I can go to the ring and know nothing is off limits and like [Bálor] said, there’s no worry of looking bad, or looking strange, or worried about judgment.

"You go out and do your thing and I was like a primal cannibal in some ways.

“And when I go out and I’m Matt Hardy, I kind of feel like there [are] eyes on me and I have to act like a normal person or I have to look cool or I have to stay within certain parameters or whatever it may be.

"When I would go through the curtain and I was ‘Broken’, I was full-fledged on and I believe and I was every second of it. It’s not just playing make believe. I mean, I was.”

