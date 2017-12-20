After the tremendous amount of success Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor's boxing fight earlier this year saw, it looks like "Money" is looking to take things a step further.

earlier this year UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor battled through adversity yet again by switching to a completely different sport in the world of boxing, and taking on the greatest to have ever done it.

After months of preparation, McGregor was able to last up until the 10th round of the fight before gassing out, allowing Mayweather to pour on the offense for a number of unanswered strikes that forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

During the build up to the fight Mayweather consistently teased jumping over to the world of MMA himself and taking on McGregor in his own world.

The common belief is that this was simply trash talk from Floyd and didn't need to be taken seriously - but that may not be the case.

Per a report from ESPN, UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the UFC is currently in negotiations with Mayweather for a potential fight inside the Octagon.

White noted that he thinks Mayweather is crazy and he warned him he'd get killed, but "Money" seems adamant on making his debut inside the Octagon (quotes via ESPN):

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White told ESPN. "It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real?

"Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media, and then that s--- ends up happening.

"We're interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f---ing happened. Anything is possible."

Earlier this week Mayweather teased signing with the UFC during a live social media stream, claiming he could make up to a billion dollars in the potential deal:

"They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back," said Mayweather, via Fight Hype. "I can come right back.

"If I wanted to, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I'm Floyd 'Money' Mayweather."

