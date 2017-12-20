Tyson Fury is free to fight again and the 29-year-old is already making moves to secure a potential 2018 superfight with Anthony Joshua.

The former heavyweight champion tested positive for a banned steroid in 2015 and hasn't fought since his historic win over Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua, who holds the WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles, is reportedly close to agreeing a fight with undefeated New Zealander Joseph Parker.

"We have to get our hands on another championship belt,” said the 28-year-old Londoner.

"Joseph Parker is being very realistic in terms of when he’s going to fight and negotiations. That’s a fight that potentially could happen sometime in March or April.”

The three-belt heavyweight world champion moved to 20-0 as a professional after stopping Carlos Takam in October - and extended his knockout streak to 20.

Fury reveals his demands on Twitter

On Wednesday evening, the self-proclaimed "Gypsy King" took to social media to share his offer ahead of a possible 2018 superfight with Joshua.

Incredibly, he suggested the former Olympic champion would accept a 40-60 split in Fury's favour.

Fans react to Fury's tweet

Boxing fans on Twitter responded brutally to Fury's wild suggestion.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently said that Fury needs to be far more realistic in his demands.

“There are only two reasons [Joshua vs Fury] doesn't happen. The first is that Tyson Fury has lost all sense of reality for a deal for that fight with AJ,” Hearn told ESPN.

“He wants a lot more than a 50-50 split, which is a joke.

"Second reason is that he can't get himself into a physical condition which is good enough to fight AJ.

"I've talked to Tyson Fury numerous times about it and I don't know if he was having a laugh when he was saying it's a 50-50 split or not, but we're not in a position to talk about that fight anyway for a while.”

