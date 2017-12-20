As he makes all of us aware on a regular basis, Floyd Mayweather has earned an awful lot of money during his illustrious boxing career.

So much of it, in fact, that he can put his feet up for the rest of his life if he chooses.

Mayweather earned a reported $100 million alone from the Conor McGregor bout back in August - but it would come as no surprise to anyone if we saw him back in the ring, or perhaps the Octagon, in the near future.

Now 40, Mayweather is acutely aware that he only has a couple of years left to earn one or two more huge pay cheques.

This is a man, by his own admission, obsessed with making money.

It’s currently unclear whether Mayweather will have another professional boxing fight. It seems unlikely given his unblemished 50-0 record.

Dana White: Mayweather in UFC talks

However, he could be about to enter UFC, according to the sport’s president Dana White.

“We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal,” White told ESPN. “It’s real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren’t real? He usually tips his hand when he’s in the media and then that sh*t ends up happening.

“We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather versus McGregor fucking happened. Anything is possible.”

Mayweather: I can make a billion dollars from UFC

Mayweather, who is understood to be seriously considering a stint in UFC, has previously said: “If I want, I can go, I can come right back to the UFC, I can go fight in the Octagon.

“I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars.”

It seems almost inconceivable that Mayweather would enter the world of UFC at the age of 40.

But the opportunity to earn $1 billion may prove too irresistible for the American to turn down.

Tony Bellew reacts to Mayweather reports on Twitter

British fighter Tony Bellew has echoed the thoughts of many boxing fans with his tweet this evening.

“If Floyd or Manny [Pacquiao] get into a cage and compete with any MMA guy I’ll be truly amazed! I can’t stress to people how different these sports are!” Bellew tweeted. “It’s like saying rugby and football are similar because there both played with a ball! Just stick to what you know eh 😳🙈“

Well said, Tony.

Here’s how Bellew’s followers have reacted to his tweet…

One thing’s for sure, though: if Mayweather does decide to enter UFC, we’ll all be tuning in to watch his first fight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms