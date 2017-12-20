The WWE is all about one thing and one thing only - Superstars.

Whether it's home-grown talent such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, or John Cena; or if it's already an established name such as Ken Shamrock or Ronda Rousey, the WWE wants to be associated with some of the biggest names in pop culture - and they've done an excellent job of it over the years.

Often times WWE and the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) are referred to as either competitors or being very similar in product. There are plenty of MMA fighters who have developed gimmicks to get themselves over and propel themselves into Superstardom.

Some of those fighters include Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, and so many more. Chael Sonnen is a big professional wrestling fan and is very open about that despite being one of the biggest names in the MMA world.

He has even done work with the now defunct Global Force Wrestling (GFW) promotion to get his feet wet in the business of professional wrestling. Another notable WWE fan in the MMA world is none other than UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Cormier is a huge WWE fan and often reviews shows and PPVs on his Twitter, in addition to having gone to a WrestleMania show not too long ago.

"DC" is currently preparing to defend his title against Volkan Oezdemir on January 20th next month, which just so happens to be a week before the Royal Rumble.

Recently speaking to Sports Illustrated, Cormier expressed his interest in wanting to participate in the Royal Rumble match, but realizes that's probably not a possibility (quotes via WrestleZone):

“I wish I could be in the Royal Rumble this year,” said Cormier, who fights on pay per view one week before the Rumble in Boston at UFC 220 against Volkan Oezdemir.

“I don’t think they will invite me, but fighting against Oezdemir in Boston works for me, timewise.

"My fight is in January, which opens up WrestleMania for me this New Orleans–not to compete, but to go.”

What are your thoughts on Cormier saying he'd like to take part in the 2018 Royal Rumble? Given that he has a fight just one week before, do you see this as a legitimate possibility? And do you think that Cormier has a future in WWE after his MMA career is done? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

