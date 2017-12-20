There was a great moment on Monday Night Football.

The Atlanta Falcons, defending NFC Champions, pulled out a 24-21 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Monday.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman decided to turn his attention to the ESPN sound guy on the sidelines as seen here.

Just as fans avoided attending the game at the stadium, leaving tons of empty seats, TV ratings were similarly anemic; bringing in a low 6.5 percent with 11.7 million viewers in metered markets, according to Deadline.

Freeman rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown to help the Atlanta Falcons stay close in the tight NFC South race. Jameis Winston threw for 299 yards and three TDs for the Bucs (4-10).

The Falcons play at New Orleans next Sunday, then close the regular season at home against Carolina — the two teams they’re chasing in the division race.

The Bucs have lost nine of 11 following a 2-1 start, taking a step back after finishing 9-7 a year ago in their first season under coach Dirk Koetter.

Falcons free safety Keanu Neal told ESPN he switched out his cleats after a first-quarter fall.

"It was bad," Neal said of the field. "I'm not the type to make excuses, but it bad. But you have to adjust to whatever atmosphere, whatever environment you're in. I switched out cleats. I just switched out to some different ones to get a little better traction."

Cornerback Desmond Trufant also slipped in zone coverage on a play that ended up being a 16-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Adam Humphries in the fourth quarter.

"Yeah, I lost my footing," Trufant said. "It is what it is. Ain't nobody just straight up just beat me. You know what I'm saying? That's what I'm mad about because I could have made those plays. It happens sometimes."

"Probably. Close to it. The Jets game was pretty wet. And this game was. But it is what it is. We just have to keep pushing."

"Talk about 'next man up.' I mean, good Lord, we had so many injuries," Jameis Winston said. "So many unfortunate things have been happening, but you know, when I woke up this morning one of my good buddies had called me and read me Proverbs [18:12]. It basically was, 'You must have humility before honor.' … We were resilient, but we just fell short. It was unfortunate. … We just have to humble ourselves and keep digging and keep working."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms