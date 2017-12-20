In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

atlanta falcons.

ESPN sound crew member takes nasty fall after getting hit by Falcons player

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There was a great moment on Monday Night Football.

The Atlanta Falcons, defending NFC Champions, pulled out a 24-21 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Monday.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman decided to turn his attention to the ESPN sound guy on the sidelines as seen here.

Just as fans avoided attending the game at the stadium, leaving tons of empty seats, TV ratings were similarly anemic; bringing in a low 6.5 percent with 11.7 million viewers in metered markets, according to Deadline.

Freeman rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown to help the Atlanta Falcons stay close in the tight NFC South race. Jameis Winston threw for 299 yards and three TDs for the Bucs (4-10).

The Falcons play at New Orleans next Sunday, then close the regular season at home against Carolina — the two teams they’re chasing in the division race.

The Bucs have lost nine of 11 following a 2-1 start, taking a step back after finishing 9-7 a year ago in their first season under coach Dirk Koetter.

Falcons free safety Keanu Neal told ESPN he switched out his cleats after a first-quarter fall.

"It was bad," Neal said of the field. "I'm not the type to make excuses, but it bad. But you have to adjust to whatever atmosphere, whatever environment you're in. I switched out cleats. I just switched out to some different ones to get a little better traction."
Cornerback Desmond Trufant also slipped in zone coverage on a play that ended up being a 16-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Adam Humphries in the fourth quarter.

"Yeah, I lost my footing," Trufant said. "It is what it is. Ain't nobody just straight up just beat me. You know what I'm saying? That's what I'm mad about because I could have made those plays. It happens sometimes."

"Probably. Close to it. The Jets game was pretty wet. And this game was. But it is what it is. We just have to keep pushing."

"Talk about 'next man up.' I mean, good Lord, we had so many injuries," Jameis Winston said. "So many unfortunate things have been happening, but you know, when I woke up this morning one of my good buddies had called me and read me Proverbs [18:12]. It basically was, 'You must have humility before honor.' … We were resilient, but we just fell short. It was unfortunate. … We just have to humble ourselves and keep digging and keep working."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trending Stories

Bill Belichick offers his thoughts on the NFL's catch rule after controversial Steelers win

Bill Belichick offers his thoughts on the NFL's catch rule after controversial Steelers win

Why The Shield's reunion could be on the verge of ending very soon

Why The Shield's reunion could be on the verge of ending very soon

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Five of the best Arsenal v Liverpool matches in the Premier League era

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Christian Eriksen versus Kevin De Bruyne - there's one clear winner this season

Stunning video of Dennis Bergkamp’s ridiculous first touch is going viral on Twitter

Stunning video of Dennis Bergkamp’s ridiculous first touch is going viral on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again