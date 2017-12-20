Houston Texans' head coach Bill O'Brien's job has been one of the hottest topics of discussion in the NFL, with many believing that the former Penn State head coach could be on his way out of Houston.

In the few weeks he was able to work with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans' offense took a huge step forward and put up more points on average than the organization had seen in years.

Unfortunately for Watson an ACL injury sidelined the Clemson product for the remainder of the season, and the Texans have gone on to have a terrible season. With rumors circulating that there's a possibility O'Brien could lose his job, Watson was quick to jump to his coach's defense (quotes via NFL.com):

"We have a great relationship," Deshaun Watson said of O'Brien to the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday. "Coach OB is fun to play for.

"He's very tough on you. He wants you to be successful. I would love to have coach OB back and I'm ready to have him with me for my whole career."

Before Watson was downed via injury, he was having one of the best seasons of any rookie quarterback in NFL history. Many believed he had Rookie Of The Year locked up, and a potential post-season run as well.

In regards to when he'd be able to get back to the field, Watson said he's confident he'll be able to return to play next season:

"There's no timeline from ACLs," Watson told Mark Berman of Fox26, per ProFootballTalk. "People give you five, six, seven, eight months to come back.

"It's just whenever we feel it's right. But I know for sure I'll be back next season."

