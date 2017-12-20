Kurt Angle has been able to witness front and center the best Superstars that WWE now has to offer, as opposed to the "Attitude Era" Angle once worked in himself back in the 90s, and there are two Superstars in particular that stand out to him in particular.

Angle returned to WWE last year prior to WrestleMania 33 to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Shortly afterwards he was announced as the new General Manager of Monday Night RAW after fellow Hall Of Famer Mick Foley was relieved of his duties.

Since then, Angle has been running Monday Nights and has been doing a swell job of it. Fans have been ecstatic to see the former WWE Champion back on regular WWE TV and he's even gotten back into the ring a few times.

During his time on RAW Angle has been able to witness first hand what some of the WWE's biggest stars today are capable of. Two in particular have stood out to him - Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

In a recent interview with Muscle And Fitness magazine, Angle offered a comparison between himself and Strowman as it pertains to how quickly each of them were able to pick up the workings of the professional wrestling business with very little training (quotes via NoDQ.com):

"I don't like to compare myself to anybody, but Braun Strowman is picking up quicker than anybody I know.

"He's on his way, if he stays healthy, to be one of the best big men in the great history of the big men. That's how much ability he's displayed."

Angle also commented on Reigns and explained why he believes "The Big Dog" has yet to reach his peak as a wrestler yet:

"[Reigns is] not at his peak yet. I believe his peak's [still] coming, and that's how good he is."

What are your thoughts on Angle's comments regarding Reigns and Strowman? Do you think that Reigns really has yet to reach his peak of his professional wrestling career? And what are your thoughts on Angle's comparison between himself and Braun Strowman? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms