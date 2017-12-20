Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named Manchester United captain by Jose Mourinho for their quarter-final Carabao Cup match against Bristol City.

The 36-year-old Swedish striker was making his first start since suffering his serious knee injury exactly eight months ago.

Ibrahimovic has made five substitute appearances since returning to fitness and grabbed his first goal in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup meeting.

He looked way off the pace on his return to the starting line-up but smashed home a brilliant free kick in the 58th minute to level the scores.

Signed by Man United for £75m this summer, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has come under criticism for his performances.

He scored 11 goals in his first 10 outings for his new club but struggled to find the back of the net throughout October and November.

Lukaku was rested by his manager away at Bristol City, having scored in back-to-back games against Bournemouth and West Brom.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp hailed Lukaku's qualities but criticised the former Everton star over his lack of celebration.

"When he gets the right delivery he's unstoppable," Redknapp said. "But I don't get the non-celebration. Whether he's unhappy with the criticism he's got, it's irrelevant.

"He's paid big money to affect games for Manchester United. Not celebrating a goal? I don't get it."

Man United fans were tweeting lots about Ibrahimovic and Lukaku before the Swedish striker shut them down with his crucial equaliser.

What United fans were tweeting about Zlatan before his goal

Ibrahimovic shut up his haters with an excellent free kick before being subbed off in the 69th minute.

The veteran Swedish striker is obviously still not match fit and he'll still believe he has what it takes to force his way back into the first team.

Lukaku is expected to be back in the starting XI when the Red Devils face Leicester City in the league on Sunday.

