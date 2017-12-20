Football

Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United fans have had enough of two players after defeat v Bristol City

If Jose Mourinho had the luxury of choosing Manchester United’s opponents for the Carabao Cup quarter-final, it’s fair to assume that he would have picked Bristol City.

The Robins were the only team outside of the Premier League still left in the competition, after all.

So when Mourinho’s men were drawn to face Bristol City, most people assumed United would breeze into the semi-finals - despite the fact their opponents had home advantage.

However, United didn’t have things all their own way at Ashton Gate.

Following a tough opening 45 minutes, the Red Devils found themselves 1-0 down in the 51st minute after Joe Bryan handed the home side a shock lead with a superb left-footed strike.

United were suddenly facing an embarrassing cup upset but levelled the scores shortly afterwards courtesy of a fine Zlatan Ibrahimovic free-kick.

However, Bristol City advanced to the semis against all the odds thanks to a dramatic late winning goal by Korey Smith.

Mourinho deployed a weakened team with Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leicester City in the back of his mind, but his line-up was still full of experienced internationals, including Paul Pogba and the aforementioned Ibrahimovic.

United fans have had enough of two players

In truth, none of the visiting stars covered themselves in glory during the match; however, there were two players who United fans were tearing into on social media.

Among the fringe players handed a rare start to impress were Daley Blind, deployed in defensive midfield, and right-back Matteo Darmian.

And neither convinced the United faithful that they should be starting more matches for the Red Devils.

Here are just a few of the tweets slamming the United duo for their performances…

At least Blind did this...

Blind, however, did at least produce one excellent tackle to deny Bobby Reid a clear goalscoring opportunity shortly before half-time.

It was a fantastic challenge and perhaps a reminder to Mourinho that the Dutchman is better at the back than in defensive midfield.

Man Utd fans: should Blind and Darmian be sold in 2018? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

