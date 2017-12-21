Official online NBA destination in the UK

Report: Cavaliers might be interested in trading for DeAndre Jordan

Published

As of Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers held a 23-9 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Going 8-2 over their last 10 contests, LeBron James and company have been surging as of late, fulfilling their on-paper advantages on a nightly basis after getting off to a slow start.

As always, any LeBron-led team is in a championship-or-bust scenario and this year is no different.

Therefore, dealing with the Celtics and the Raptors in the East is a priority since both squads look like they'll be a factor in the playoffs, barring a catastrophic injury to a key player. However, the organization also needs to take into account what's going on at the top of the Western Conference.

There, the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and possibly the San Antonio Spurs will likely be in contention.

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves

How does Cleveland stack up against each of those opponents?

That is the ultimate question.

It's safe to say that adding an All-Star caliber piece to the current core would increase their chances at winning their second title as a franchise. NBA insider Sam Amico reported that the Cavaliers are weighing whether to make an offer for one of the game's top centers.

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

"The Cleveland Cavaliers are closely monitoring the DeAndre Jordan situation and quietly exploring the possibility of trading for the Los Angeles Clippers center, league sources told Amico Hoops on Wednesday," he wrote on his self-branded website.

He added, "Nothing is imminent and the Cavs have not yet been aggressive in a pursuit of Jordan, sources said, with one saying they are simply 'sniffing around' the idea of a Jordan trade."

Since Jordan is averaging a double-double with 11.1 points and 14.8 rebounds this year and has been a perennial All-Star and All-NBA performer, he would be the traditional center that doesn't currently exist on Cleveland's roster.

The real question would be whether or not the Clippers would be interested in any current Cavalier. Based on salaries, it appears as though Tristan Thompson would have to be involved in any potential deal, which would make sense given Jordan's ability to play 30-plus minutes at the center position. Having Thompson and Jordan on the same squad wouldn't make much sense.

At least one draft pick would most likely also have to be involved. However, Cleveland might not be willing to give up Brooklyn's 2018 first-rounder, since that has the potential to be a high selection in the upcoming draft.

If the Clippers decide to rebuild, Jordan will likely be on the move. Since they'll want to receive the highest-possible return for him, it will be interesting to see if Cleveland parts ways with the coveted Nets pick or not.

If they do, they could miss out on a young star. If they don't, they could risk not being able to pose enough of a threat to whoever comes out of the Western Conference if they make it to the Finals for the fourth-straight year.

