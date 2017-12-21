Lakers stun Harden, Rockets; Heat upset Celtics; Bulls win 7th-straight

Heat (16-15) 90; Celtics (26-8) 89

Kyrie Irving (33/4/5) had a sensational outing, dropping a game-high 33 points, but missed what would have been the game-winning pull-up jumper as time expired. The Celtics are now 4-4 in their last eight games. Kelly Olynyk (32/7/2) had quite the revenge game back in Boston, going 12-of-15 shooting for the Heat, including 6-of-8 from three in the victory. The Celtics shot just 37.5 percent on the night.

Raptors (21-8) 129; Hornets (11-20) 111

The trio of DeMar DeRozan (28/2/8), Serge Ibaka (24/5/2) and OG Anunoby (20/4/2) combined for 72 points on 28-of-40 shooting for the Raptors in the blowout win. The Raptors outscored the Hornets 41-21 in the second quarter to pull ahead and didn't look back. Jeremy Lamb (32/3/2) dropped a game-high 32 points off the bench, going 11-of-17 shooting. All five of Charlotte's starters combined for just 45 points.

Pacers (18-14) 105; Hawks (7-24) 95

Victor Oladipo (23/5/2), Myles Turner (20/6/2) and Bojan Bogdanovic (19/1/0) combined for 62 points in the road victory for the Pacers, who had just nine team turnovers. Meanwhile, John Collins (18/9/0) led the Hawks in scoring off the bench, going 6-of-7 shooting and 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Atlanta converted just 8-of-29 (27.6 percent) of their three-point attempts on the night.

Kings (11-20) 104; Nets (11-19) 99

Led by veterans George Hill (22/7/4) and Zach Randolph (21/8/3), the Kings took down the Nets in Brooklyn. Sacramento outscored Brooklyn 36-20 in the first quarter and shot 48.8 percent in the victory, compared to the Nets' 38.6 percent mark. The Nets backcourt of Spencer Dinwiddie (16/3/4) and Allen Crabbe (10/5/0) didn't hesitate to shoot the ball from deep, but were ineffective, going just 4-for-20 combined.

Bulls (10-20) 112; Magic (11-21) 94

The Bulls are now 7-0 since Nikola Mirotic (15/10/1) made his season debut. Despite a decent performance by Nikola Vucevic (18/10/5), the Magic struggled on the offensive end, going just 5-of-27 (18.5 percent) from three. The Bulls also dominated the boards, out-rebounding Orlando 51-to-35. Eight Bulls scored eight or more points, but no one scored over 16 in the balanced attack.

Lakers (11-18) 122; Rockets (25-5) 116

The Rockets snapped a 14-game winning streak, but it wasn't because of James Harden (51/3/9), who dropped 51 points on 15-of-27 shooting in addition to a 17-for-21 showing from the free throw line. Rookie Kyle Kuzma (38/7/4) was the star of the night for the Lakers, turning in the best performance of his young career by going 12-of-17 shooting, including 7-of-10 from deep. Los Angeles got off to a 37-22 lead by the end of the first quarter and then proceeded to keep up with Houston's juggernaut of an offense.

Thunder (16-15) 107; Jazz (14-18) 79

This game got out of hand quickly, as the Thunder outscored the Jazz 25-9 in the first quarter. Russell Westbrook (24/10/7), Paul George (18/4/4) and Carmelo Anthony (18/7/2) all turned in solid performances and didn't have to take the court in the fourth quarter. Utah shot just 35.6 percent from the floor and had just 13 team assists compared to 18 turnovers.

Mavericks (9-23) 110; Pistons (17-14) 93

In one of the most surprising outcomes of the night, the Pistons got absolutely manhandled in Dallas. The Mavs outscored the Pistons 67-41 in the second and third quarters combined to pull away with a blowout win. Harrison Barnes (25/7/2) led Dallas in scoring and went 8-of-15 shooting while Anthony Tolliver (18/2/2) led Detroit in the scoring column.

Timberwolves (19-13) 112; Nuggets (16-15) 104

Karl-Anthony Towns (25/10/2) and Jimmy Butler (25/2/4) combined for 50 points while Jamal Crawford (20/1/7) turned in a valuable performance off the bench for the Timberwolves in the road win. Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray (30/4/3) was dominant, going 5-of-6 from three, while center Nikola Jokic (22/6/4) returned to the starting lineup, but he had 10 turnovers in the loss. Minnesota outscored Denver 32-20 in the fourth quarter.

Spurs (22-10) 93; Trail Blazers (16-15) 91

Out of nowhere, Pau Gasol (20/17/5) had an incredible performance, going 8-of-14 shooting to lead the Spurs with a double-double alongside LaMarcus Aldridge (22/8/1), who was playing against his former club. San Antonio held Portland's two stars to just 30 combined points as Damian Lillard (17/4/3) went 6-of-17 shooting while CJ McCollum (13/5/6) went just 5-for-22. As a team, San Antonio didn't get to the line very often, going 5-of-6 from the charity stripe, but out-rebounded the Blazers 53-38.

Clippers (12-18) 108; Suns (11-22) 95

The Clippers led 53-35 at halftime and didn't allow the Suns to get back in the game. Austin Rivers (21/2/6) led Los Angeles in scoring while DeAndre Jordan (12/20/1) owned the glass yet again, bringing down 20 boards. The Clippers shot 47.1 percent from the field compared to Phoenix's 36.1 mark. TJ Warren (22/10/4) led the Suns in the scoring column and recorded a double-double in the losing effort.

Warriors (25-6) 97; Grizzlies (9-22) 84

The Warriors didn't get a dominant performance by Kevin Durant (22/8/2), but it didn't matter. Klay Thompson (29/2/5) went 10-of-16 shooting to lead Golden State. The Grizzlies scored just 33 second-half points and shot 33.3 percent for the game. Marc Gasol (21/9/5) dropped 21 points in the loss for Memphis, but none of his teammates surpassed 10 points in what was an embarrassing offensive showing.