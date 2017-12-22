The WWE has had plans to debut former UFC champion Ronda Rousey to their roster for some time now, but it looks like their initial idea has been put on the back burner.

Originally WWE wanted to play off of the Four Horsewomen gimmick that Rousey and her friends shared with the WWE. Rousey and four of her close personal friends; fellow MMA fighters Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir dubbed themselves The Four Horsewomen.

Over in WWE another faction known as the Four Horsewomen ran rampant - Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks. For the longest time a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match was planned for WrestleMania 34 to help debut Rousey in WWE.

Apparently, those plans have been called off. Rousey and Baszler have already began their professional wrestling training. Baszler is now signed to WWE on an NXT deal after competing in the Mae Young Classic.

Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir had also been training themselves, however, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports they have since ceased their training. As a result, plans for Rousey's WWE debut have changed.

WWE had been teasing the highly-anticipated Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match since the Mae Young Classic, but due to recent developments it's looking like Rousey's WWE debut will now likely be in singles competition.

With the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble coming up, it's not too far fetched to believe that Rousey wins the match and ends up challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live Women's Title at WrestleMania.

As far as singles challengers for Rousey, rumored opponents for months now have named Flair and Monday Night RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon as front-runners for the honor. It should be interesting to see how WWE decides to handle this moving forward.

