Dolph Ziggler has been one of the most underutilized talents on the WWE's roster for quite some time, and it seems as thought the company has begun to take notice of that.

Year after year Ziggler has proved his ability to put on spectacular matches inside the ring, cut a good promo, and hang with anybody on the roster when it comes to putting on a great storyline.

Will all of that being said, Ziggler has mainly been used to put over young talent for the past several years instead of getting some shine himself.

Ziggler has been used to put over recent NXT call-ups such as Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode, so nobody expected the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to walk out victorious form the Clash Of Champions pay-per-view (PPV) this past Sunday night as the new United States Champion.

He defeated Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode in a Triple Threat match to win the strap and proceeded to have a celebration on SmackDown Live the next Tuesday night. But it didn't turn out to be much of a celebration.

Instead, Ziggler boasted about proving everyone wrong and actually winning the United States Title, before leaving his title in the center of the ring and walking out. This seemed to signal Ziggler's departure from the company.

According to a report from PWInsider, that's exactly what WWE wants us to think. WWE will be playing up this storyline so much that Ziggler is not scheduled to work any WWE TV events for the foreseeable future.

He will, however, still be working WWE Live Events. WWE really wants to make it look like Ziggler walked out on the company. Especially with his contract set to expire soon, in conjunction with rumors that he could opt not to re-sign with WWE and go elsewhere.

What are your thoughts on Ziggler's SmackDown Live segment in which he seemingly walked out on the WWE and vacated the United States Championship? How long do you think WWE will hold Ziggler out to play into this storyline? And do you think Ziggler would be better off walking away from WWE and going elsewhere? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms