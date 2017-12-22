One of the most controversial topics amongst WWE fans today is the company's use of part-timers in the main event.

Over the years stars such as Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Goldberg, and more have been pushed to the main event scene, as opposed to the men and women who are on WWE TV every week trying to propel themselves to the next level.

Chris Jericho is one Superstar who can't necessarily be considered a part-timer. When "Y2J" does return to the ring he does it for long periods of time. Not only does he put on great programs with his adversaries, but he is able to put over young talent in the process - Kevin Owens is a great most recent example.

It turns out that the former WWE Champion isn't against part-timers as much as you'd think. He is currently scheduled to co-main event Wrestle Kingdom 12 next month against IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

Also on the card is a match between IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito. Naito doesn't seem to be disappointed that his match is being promoted as a co-main event, rather than the actual main event.

Jericho got the opportunity to respond to this in a recent Sports Illustrated article, comparing it to the fans taking issue with part-timers in WWE (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"That's like when people b---- and complain when Brock Lesnar and The Rock wrestle at WrestleMania, saying, 'These part-timers come to steal our spots.'

"Part-timers, full-timers, single-timers, whatever the f--- you want to call it, they're money-makers.

"I'm not the one calling this a double main event, it's New Japan calling it that–and they've already sold more tickets this year, with three weeks before the show, than last year.

"I'd say it's a smart move to bring Chris Jericho in and a smart move to make Alpha-Omega a double main event. If Naito doesn't like that, then tough luck. That's pro wrestling.

"Naito, don't worry about what I'm doing, just worry about what you're doing. You're going on last, but just because you're last doesn't make you the main event.

"See WrestleMania 18 if you want to know more about that. I don't give a s--- who's on last. If Naito is pissed off at me, then go out and prove it.

"It makes me want to work harder. Worldwide, and I'm just telling the facts, Alpha-Omega is the main event."

What are your thoughts on Jericho defending part-timers main eventing big events in WWE? Do you agree with Jericho's comments? Or does WWE need to stop handing over main event spots to competitors who aren't on WWE TV on a regular basis? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms