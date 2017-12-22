Randy Orton is one of the top veterans WWE currently has on their roster, and he is loving the current deal he has with the company at the moment.

"The Viper" is a 13-time WWE World Champion who has been with the company for nearly 17 years. He is the son of WWE Hall Of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton and is a shoe in to join his father in the hall when his time comes as well.

Over the years he has had tremendous feuds with top stars such as John Cena, Triple H, Rey Mysterio, and so many more. He is one of the greatest professional wrestlers to have ever worked in WWE, and has certainly earned himself some major perks with the company.

It's been reported that Orton is set to work a much lighter schedule in 2018, as he's only advertised for a handful of events in January and is not scheduled to work from February 6th and April 9th.

He is, however, expected to still compete at WrestleMania 34 on April 8th. He isn't advertised for the annual WrestleMania Revenge tour of Europe in May either. Per a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, people close to Orton are saying that he is extremely happy with his life right now.

WWE gives him a lot of time off, as opposed to time off that current Superstars get, and is still kept close to the main card while making several million dollars a year.

Recently Orton was used in a storyline against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as he represented SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon against the team while partnering up with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Orton and Nakamura weren't able to get the job done, however, and "The Viper" really hasn't been pursuing any titles since dropping the WWE Championship to Jinder Mahal and concluding their feud with one another.

What are your thoughts on Orton being happy with the current WWE deal he has in place? Do you think he deserves all the perks he's getting? And who else on the roster do you think deserves to have a deal like Orton's?

