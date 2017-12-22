Billy Joe Saunders put on a tremendous showing against David Lemieux in Canada to retain his WBO World Middleweight Championship on HBO this past Saturday.

Saunders recently joined Steve Lillis on the BoxNation Podcast to discuss his win, saying he wasn't surprised at all by the dominant performance he put on (quotes via Boxing Scene):

"I've had some bad performances in the past, but deep down I know what I've got in me and it's no surprise that that came out. [After] two back-to-back camps, I knew I was fit and I knew I could finish how I started.

"I couldn't afford any close rounds," admitted the 26-0 southpaw. "I said before, if I couldn't beat David Lemieux there's no point in me talking about [Gennady] Golovkin and Canelo [Alvarez].

"People thought because they were paying me well, I was going over there to take a cheque. But that clearly wasn't the case. I was going over there to do what I knew I can do," he added.

The pair had quite the build up to their fight on Twitter, and Saunders seemed to be able to get into Lemieux's head in the process:

"Look, I was acting the matador and he was the bull. All through the build up to the fight I was getting in his head.

"Even in the ring when they were announcing our names I was talking to him, laughing at him when they said 'three losses'," recalled Billy Joe.

"I wound him up then I walked over to his corner deliberately to get a reaction out of him and I got it! So I knew that I had him mentally before it even started.

"I am definitely the slickest Middleweight in the world! It was a 50/50 fight in people's eyes. I knew what I could do to him.

"He did say there won't be any excuses, but after the fight straight away he blamed his hand. I don't know where he got that from because he only ever caught me [with] one shot to the body and that was about it.

"I'm gonna have four weeks out. I've already worked out with Dom I'm back in the gym on the 16th of January, so plenty of time."

