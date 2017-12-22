A new contender has emerged in the UFC's welterweight division - and it's none other than former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

"RDA" downed former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler this past Saturday over the course of five rounds in extremely dominant fashion. It's expected that dos Anjos will be the next challenger for welterweight champion Tyron Woodley's title, however, "T-Wood" is about to get surgery on his injured shoulder.

If the Brazilian would like to stay busy while he waits for Woodley, he could step into the cage against former welterweight challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.

Thompson recently spoke to MMA Fighting to discuss the possibility of fighting "RDA," stating the Brazilian should need to go through him first before getting a shot at the welterweight crown (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I wanted Robbie Lawler, we were both kind of going back and forth for that No. 1 spot, like he was No. 1, we both were No. 1, then I was No. 1,” said Thompson.

“If he would have won that fight with RDA, I think he would have jumped back up to No. 1, so I wanted that fight to begin with just to solidify that I’m No. 1 because we were going back and forth.

"RDA ended up pulling out the win and if I’m not getting Robbie, why not get the guy that beat him?

“And I know Darren Till has called me out, but I remember coming up in this welterweight division and I went through a murderer’s row to get where I’m at.

"You had Darren Till beat Donald Cerrone, who his last two fights before him he got knocked out by Masvidal and lost to Robbie Lawler. He beats one guy and now he’s ready to fight the No. 1 guy?

"It kind of doesn’t make sense to me. I went back and fought the No. 4 guy, they want me to go back even farther and fight the No. 7 or No. 8, I don’t know what he’s ranked right now.

"Especially in London, in his hometown. It just doesn’t make sense for me in my career, so I’m sticking to my guns and hopefully we can get that RDA fight if we can. That’s the plan.”

What are your thoughts on Thompson saying that the road to the UFC welterweight title goes through him? Do you think that dos Anjos needs to fight "Wonderboy" before getting a shot at Woodley? Or has he already earned himself a shot at the 170-pound crown? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

