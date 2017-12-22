Boxing

Joshua at the SPOTY award.

Anthony Joshua reveals why he thinks his SPOTY chances were ruined

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua has recently revealed that, of course, one day it would be an honour to win the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, yet for now, he must focus on unifying the heavyweight division.

The world heavyweight champion was favourite going into the contest with many expecting him to come out on top.

Yet, he failed to even come inside the top three with Mo Farah taking the illustrious prize.

Joshua was quoted to have saying that the reason he believed he lost was because his main fights this year, especially the mega-bout against Wladimir Klitschko, was on Pay-Per-View, and as a result, a limited amount of people watched his main fights.

"I didn’t even come top three! That’s not good enough, I want to win it,’ said a laughing Joshua. "My viewership is completely different — I’m on Sky."

Joshua’s two stadium bouts in 2017 attracted a combined crowd of 168,000 fans, but the 28-year-old is fighting on pay-per-view, rather than terrestrial television.

"I don’t do what I do to win Sports Personality. But if I win it one day, that’ll be good," Joshua said.

"You have to pull yourself back from wanting to win these things and focus on boxing because I’m an athlete and winning my fights is more important than anything."

For the immediate future, the Joshua camp is currently negotiating a unification fight with the WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in what is expected to be around late March or early April.

BBC Sports Personality Of The Year - Red Carpet Arrivals

Eddie Hearn said earlier: "It’s not a done deal but I’m very confident it will be next.

"We are looking at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and have had conversations with Twickenham so we remain pretty confident."

This would be the first step taken by Joshua in his grand attempt to unify the heavyweight division for the first time since the man he recently defeated Wladimir Klitschko.

There's always next year, Anthony.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Anthony Joshua

Trending Stories

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again