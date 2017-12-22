Anthony Joshua has recently revealed that, of course, one day it would be an honour to win the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, yet for now, he must focus on unifying the heavyweight division.

The world heavyweight champion was favourite going into the contest with many expecting him to come out on top.

Yet, he failed to even come inside the top three with Mo Farah taking the illustrious prize.

Joshua was quoted to have saying that the reason he believed he lost was because his main fights this year, especially the mega-bout against Wladimir Klitschko, was on Pay-Per-View, and as a result, a limited amount of people watched his main fights.

"I didn’t even come top three! That’s not good enough, I want to win it,’ said a laughing Joshua. "My viewership is completely different — I’m on Sky."

Joshua’s two stadium bouts in 2017 attracted a combined crowd of 168,000 fans, but the 28-year-old is fighting on pay-per-view, rather than terrestrial television.

"I don’t do what I do to win Sports Personality. But if I win it one day, that’ll be good," Joshua said.

"You have to pull yourself back from wanting to win these things and focus on boxing because I’m an athlete and winning my fights is more important than anything."

For the immediate future, the Joshua camp is currently negotiating a unification fight with the WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in what is expected to be around late March or early April.

Eddie Hearn said earlier: "It’s not a done deal but I’m very confident it will be next.

"We are looking at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and have had conversations with Twickenham so we remain pretty confident."

This would be the first step taken by Joshua in his grand attempt to unify the heavyweight division for the first time since the man he recently defeated Wladimir Klitschko.

There's always next year, Anthony.

