Fourteen points behind Manchester City, Chelsea's chances of retaining the Premier League title already look all but over.

The Blues are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad in January and have earmarked four players as potential additions, according to The Telegraph.

In the summer, Antonio Conte oversaw the signings of Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Antonio Rudiger and Davide Zappacosta.

They attempted to make even more signings but were snubbed by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ross Barkley.

Meanwhile, Diego Costa, Nemanja Matic and John Terry were all allowed to leave - to the dismay of many Chelsea fans.

Sitting 3rd in the Premier League table, Conte's side are expected to try and get more business done in the upcoming January transfer window.

They're hoping to tie down Thibaut Courtois to a long-term contract whilst also bringing in some new faces to help them compete with the two Manchester clubs.

The four January targets

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in four players and Conte recently confirmed that the club will try and land him some new signings in January.

FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-PRESSER

“If there is the possibility to improve the squad on the numerical aspect, I think it would be a good choice,” said Conte. “But, at the same time, I'm enjoying working with these players.

"If there is the possibility to improve our squad, I think the club will try to do this.”

Attacking midfielders Thomas Lemar and Ross Barkey are "on the club's radar", as per The Telegraph.

Lemar, 22, was targeted by Liverpool and Arsenal in the summer and is expected to leave Monaco in the near future following their summer clearout.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-SAINT-ETIENNE-MONACO

Meanwhile, Barkley has only a few months remaining on his current deal at Everton and has already communicated his desire to leave the club.

The Telegraph name Virgil van Dijk and Alex Sandro as two other players Chelsea will be looking at signing in January.

Conte moved for the 26-year-old Juventus full-back over the summer and is still looking for an alternative to Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

Udinese Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Southampton's Van Dijk is expected to be at the centre of a January tug-of-war - with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all reportedly interested in him too.

