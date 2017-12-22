Liverpool will be looking for Mohamed Salah to make the difference when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Egyptian has been tremendous this season, rising to the top of the Premier League’s goalscoring chart with 14 goals.

Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac could be the unfortunate player responsible for stopping Salah and he knows just how tough that task will be.

“They made a really good transfer in getting Mohamed Salah,” Salah told Arsenal Player.

“He’s integrated quickly and has scored a lot of goals and given a lot of assists too.”

It’s not just Kolasinac who has been praising Salah, but Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, too.

“Salah is a great player who can make a difference in the World Cup,” Neymar told Globo this week.

What Liverpool learned about Salah before signing him

Chelsea’s decision to let Salah leave permanently in 2016 looks worse with each passing match.

The Blues brought Salah to Stamford Bridge in 2014 but he would make only 19 appearances for the club before leaving for Fiorentina and then Roma.

In a story that explores his background, the Mail claim Liverpool scouts were first alerted to Salah in 2013, while he was a Basel player.

Chief scout Barry Hunter, Dave Fallows, the head of recruitment and sporting director Michael Edwards continued to monitor Salah’s performances in Serie A and knew they should act if the chance to sign the winger arose.

Salah’s first spell in England had been disastrous but Liverpool had discovered that the 25-year-old felt he had ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League following his spell at Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp had been a long-term fan of Salah and when it was put to the Liverpool boss in late 2016, he gave his approval.

Lampard explained why Salah failed at Chelsea

Salah is certainly playing like someone who is eager to show that he’s a completely different player to the one who arrived in England nearly four years ago.

Last month, Frank Lampard gave some insight into why Salah failed to make an impact in west London, despite his unquestionable talent.

"It was huge move at that stage of his career, maybe it was a bit early for a club like Chelsea," he said, per the Metro.

"It wasn’t easy and he was up against the likes of [Eden] Hazard, Oscar and [Juan] Mata was around there in his early days.

"He’s got confidence and personality now that he maybe didn’t have when he was young. But he always had the speed and the touch.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms