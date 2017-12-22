Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

LeBron James.

Cavs end Bulls winning streak; DeMar DeRozan drops a career-high; Knicks top Celtics

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

BULLS (10-21) 112; CAVALIERS (24-9) 115

LeBron James (34/6/9) once again had a huge game for Cleveland as they ended Chicago's seven-game winning streak. Kevin Love (27/7/2) also continued his fine recent stretch with another strong offensive performance shooting 9-of-15.

Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers

Rookie Lauri Markkanen (25/4/1) was the leading scorer for the Bulls who battled hard but missed a potential game-tying shot at the end by Denzel Valentine who otherwise had an impressive game (18/5/4).

RAPTORS (22-8) 114; SIXERS (14-17) 109

DeMar DeRozan (45/5/3) went off for a career-high in Philadelphia with a terrific performance to lead Toronto to another win. The All-Star knocked down 6-of-9 three-pointers which is also a career mark. Backcourt partner Kyle Lowry (23/9/4) also had a solid evening. 

The 76ers had six players in double figures led by Ben Simmons (20/6/4). Robert Covington (19/7/1) put up big numbers and Dario Saric (18/1/9) had a near triple-double but they blew a 22-point lead to lose once again.

CELTICS (26-9) 93; KNICKS (17-14) 102

Michael Beasley (32/12/1) continued his recent tear by posting a monster double-double to guide New York to an impressive home win over the Eastern Conference leaders. Kristaps Porzingis (1/5/1) returned to the lineup after injury but had a nightmare game as he went 0-of-11 from the field for just one point.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

Kyrie Irving (32/3/4) had a team-high for Boston and rookie Jayson Tatum (17/3/0) made a big contribution despite playing with a broken pinky finger. The C's have now lost two in a row for the first time since they started the season 0-2.

GRIZZLIES (9-23) 95; SUNS (12-22) 97

Troy Daniels (14/2/2) hit the game-winning shot with 17.6 seconds remaining against his former team to give Phoenix the victory in this encounter. T.J. Warren (27/5/1) had a big night offensively shooting an efficient 9-of-15 from the floor.

Tyreke Evans (23/9/5) kept his resurgence going this year with another strong outing as he led Memphis. Marc Gasol (13/11/5) added a double-double but they have now lost eight of nine games and nine straight on the road.

SPURS (22-11) 89; JAZZ (15-18) 100

Utah snapped a three-game losing streak thanks to another good performance from Rodney Hood (29/3/0) who was in the starting lineup for the second straight game with Donovan Mitchell out. Derrick Favors (14/9/1) also made a big contribution.

Bryn Forbes (12/3/1) was San Antonio's leading scorer with a relatively low output which shows just how much they struggled offensively on the night.

Topics:
Toronto Raptors
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia Sixers
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
New York Knicks
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Cleveland Cavaliers

Trending Stories

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again