BULLS (10-21) 112; CAVALIERS (24-9) 115

LeBron James (34/6/9) once again had a huge game for Cleveland as they ended Chicago's seven-game winning streak. Kevin Love (27/7/2) also continued his fine recent stretch with another strong offensive performance shooting 9-of-15.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen (25/4/1) was the leading scorer for the Bulls who battled hard but missed a potential game-tying shot at the end by Denzel Valentine who otherwise had an impressive game (18/5/4).

RAPTORS (22-8) 114; SIXERS (14-17) 109

DeMar DeRozan (45/5/3) went off for a career-high in Philadelphia with a terrific performance to lead Toronto to another win. The All-Star knocked down 6-of-9 three-pointers which is also a career mark. Backcourt partner Kyle Lowry (23/9/4) also had a solid evening.

The 76ers had six players in double figures led by Ben Simmons (20/6/4). Robert Covington (19/7/1) put up big numbers and Dario Saric (18/1/9) had a near triple-double but they blew a 22-point lead to lose once again.

CELTICS (26-9) 93; KNICKS (17-14) 102

Michael Beasley (32/12/1) continued his recent tear by posting a monster double-double to guide New York to an impressive home win over the Eastern Conference leaders. Kristaps Porzingis (1/5/1) returned to the lineup after injury but had a nightmare game as he went 0-of-11 from the field for just one point.

Kyrie Irving (32/3/4) had a team-high for Boston and rookie Jayson Tatum (17/3/0) made a big contribution despite playing with a broken pinky finger. The C's have now lost two in a row for the first time since they started the season 0-2.

GRIZZLIES (9-23) 95; SUNS (12-22) 97

Troy Daniels (14/2/2) hit the game-winning shot with 17.6 seconds remaining against his former team to give Phoenix the victory in this encounter. T.J. Warren (27/5/1) had a big night offensively shooting an efficient 9-of-15 from the floor.

Tyreke Evans (23/9/5) kept his resurgence going this year with another strong outing as he led Memphis. Marc Gasol (13/11/5) added a double-double but they have now lost eight of nine games and nine straight on the road.

SPURS (22-11) 89; JAZZ (15-18) 100

Utah snapped a three-game losing streak thanks to another good performance from Rodney Hood (29/3/0) who was in the starting lineup for the second straight game with Donovan Mitchell out. Derrick Favors (14/9/1) also made a big contribution.

Bryn Forbes (12/3/1) was San Antonio's leading scorer with a relatively low output which shows just how much they struggled offensively on the night.