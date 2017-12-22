Luiz Felipe Scolari caused quite a buzz when he took over as Chelsea manager in 2008.

The Brazilian came to Stamford Bridge after seven years in international management, where he lead both Brazil and Portugal on the world stage.

He was seen as the man that could take the Blues to the next level and secure the one title that had evaded them throughout history - the Champions League.

Chelsea were beaten in the final of the competition at the conclusion of the 2007-08 season and Scolari was expected to take the club one step further.

Unfortunately, things didn't quite go to plan for the former World Cup winning manager, as he was sacked by the English club just seven months after taking over.

He was shown the door in February 2009, after a poor run of form that ended with a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool and a 0-0 draw with Hull City.

Rumours surrounding his swift exit blamed his struggles to speak fluent English, while the club officially said that deteriorating results at a "key time in the season" was the reason.

After almost nine years, Scolari has become a forgotten man at Chelsea but continued to manage across the world, most recently finding success in China.

And after never really looking back at his time in London, this week he finally revealed why he was axed by the Blues and it appears to have nothing to do with his quality of English or even his results.

Instead, he blames former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka, who refused to play on the wing under Scolari.

When Didier Drogba returned from a two-month injury layoff, the manager called a meeting with his forwards and told them that one would have to play on the wing and that's when things began to go downhill.

"I had Anelka playing up front. Nine. Top scorer in the league," Scolari told ESPN Brazil, per the Mirror.

"The players return, I make a meeting, and in the meeting I say: 'Look, now that the players have all returned, Drogba is back after two months, we will try to work a situation involving the two attackers playing one by the side, one in the centre, changing positions.'

"Then Anelka, the league’s top scorer, said: 'I do not play on the wing'. Well, that’s when I said: 'You don’t play on the wing, one’s going to be on the left, it’s over, I’m not going to stay here arguing with you guys'.

"And there began a series of other things.

"I left there and our team was third in the league, three or four points behind top. Qualified for the round-of-16 or quarter-finals of the Champions League. But there was this bad environment, that situation."

Anelka, who also played for Arsenal and Liverpool during his impressive Premier League career, had a famously moody reputation amongst fans.

And the fact he apparently played such a key role in seeing a World Cup winning manager lose his job at Chelsea, proves that reputation was fair.

