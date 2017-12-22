Darts

Justin Pipe at the PDC.

World Darts Championship marred by coughing controversy

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Justin Pipe has been labelled “despicable” and ”disgusting” after claims he coughed to wreck his rival’s World Championship dreams.

The world No. 27 was seen on camera clearing his airways as qualifier Bernie Smith was throwing to seal a memorable first-round victory.

It was the fourth leg of the fifth set on Wednesday night at Ally Pally, and the incident seemed to put New Zealand hopeful Smith off his game. 

The Christchurch plasterer missed double ten after Pipe appeared to edge closer and cough behind him.

Taunton thrower Pipe, 46, went on to secure a 3-2 win and set up a lucrative last-32 clash with Phil “The Power” Taylor on Saturday.

Respected Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle, who was also a five-time world semi-finalist, had his say on the incident, and it's safe to assume he wasn't impressed whatsoever.

He said: “It looks absolutely despicable behaviour by a professional darts player.

"Then he lets out the cough. Any darts player, apart from Justin Pipe, would have turned away to cough. He made no effort to do so.

“That was a tactic for advantage. A tactic to make Bernie miss. 

“If that was Phil Taylor doing that, it would be reported on the back page of every newspaper, the front page and middle spread. That was disgusting.”

Smith didn't make much of the incident, telling Stuff he only has himself to blame for missing the chance to win the match.

"It's nothing," he told Stuff. "I missed my double. I had a chance to hit my double and I missed it. That's all I can say about that."

In other matches on the night, Australia's Simon Whitlock held off Germany's Martin Schindler 3-1. 10th seed Whitlock won the first set before debutant Schindler hit back to level at Alexandra Palace.

But, after edging a tight third set, 2010 runner-up Whitlock won the fourth in straight legs, finishing with a 127 checkout on the bullseye.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Darts
Emotional-Angry

Trending Stories

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again