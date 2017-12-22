Cricket

Steve Smith.

Australia captain Steve Smith renews war of words with James Anderson

The Aussies may have the Ashes wrapped up on the way to a possible repeat of the whitewash suffered by England on their last visit Down Under, but the tourists’ nemesis Steve Smith is not about to ease the pressure on the beleaguered tourists anytime soon.

The series has seen England’s tail wilt under a barrage of balls from Aussie fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, adding just 35 for six to the first innings at the decisive Third test.

Earlier, tail-ender Anderson had the temerity to suggest he got inside Smith’s head after the Aussie skipper followed up a first test century with just 40 and six during the second Test at Adelaide.

“It did work because we got him out quite cheaply,’ Anderson told Metro when asked about the tactic.

Smith deigned to differ.

"I think the opposite, they actually switched me on to be perfectly honest with you.

"It was actually when they stopped talking to me when I lost concentration. It got me in my bubble, it got me going. They can think what they like but it actually made me focus."

Either way, the Third Test’s double centurion showed no sign of letting up with the verbal hostilities - even on a tennis court.

Smith met up with Canadian Milos Raonic to help promote next month's Australian Open, where Roger Federer will be looking to defend the title he won earlier this year.

And, Smith chose a knock-up with Raonic, one of the biggest servers in tennis, to highlight Anderson’s struggles with the bat when being faced by fast-paced bowlers, who can pitch it up short and long.

Hitting a serve from the former world number three skywards, Smith simply could not resist taking a shot at the Englishman, and retorted: “Short one. Now I know how James Anderson feels.”

The Ashes
England cricket
Australia cricket
