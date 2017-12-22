Despite seeing their 14-game winning streak snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets have already proven that they will be serious championship contenders this season.

They still lead the pack in the Western Conference at 25-5 and have played some of the most devastating basketball this year.

The addition of Chris Paul has elevated the team to another level as they are 15-1 with him in the lineup.

He has formed a lethal backcourt partnership with James Harden and we can certainly expect to see them challenging for the Larry O'Brien trophy with the way they're playing.

As well as CP3, the acquisitions of P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute has also been vital as they've helped the Rockets plug one of their glaring weaknesses on the defensive end.

Houston now ranks in the top five in offense and defense and that is championship-caliber. Their summer moves were made with the sole purpose of competing for the title.

But they know that road will ultimately go through the Golden State Warriors who are the reigning champions and still the best team in the NBA.

The franchise put a roster together focused on beating the Dubs and in a recent interview on ESPN Radio's The Ryen Russillo Show, general manager Daryl Morey admitted that they have an "obsession" with beating the men from the Bay Area.

"It's the only thing we think about," Morey said. "I think I'm not supposed to say that, but we're basically obsessed with 'How do we beat the Warriors?'

"Last year the Spurs knocked us off, so we're very worried about the Spurs, they're always one step ahead of every organization and guard us better than anyone.

"But we calculated it -- it's like 90 percent if we're gonna win a title, we've gotta obviously beat the Warriors at some point. So we're extremely focused on that. A lot of our signings and what we do during the year is based on that."

The Oakland-based outfit has won three straight conference titles and eliminated the Rockets in both 2015 and 2016 so Morey knows exactly what they have to do.

He explains that winning a championship should be the aim for every team in the NBA and he accepts that for Houston to achieve their first since 1995, they must overcome the juggernaut that is Golden State.

"I don't know why you'd do anything else," Morey said. "Like, what is the point of this league except winning a title? So we'd love to get the 1-seed, we'd love to win more games than any in Rockets history, which is 58.

"Those are all nice things, but frankly we spend most of our time just figuring out how we might just knock the Warriors out in seven games. Because we're pretty sure that's what's going to define our season."