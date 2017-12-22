UFC legend Chuck Liddell has spoken about the possibility of Floyd Mayweather stepping inside the Octagon.

The 40-year-old undefeated American retired from Boxing in 2015 but made a lucrative one-fight comeback against Conor McGregor in 2017.

UFC President Dana White recently spoke about the prospect of a UFC deal for Mayweather - which could include fighting McGregor in the Octagon.

“We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal,” White told ESPN.com. “It’s real. He was talking about (boxing) Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren’t real? He usually tips his hand when he’s in the media, and then that (expletive) ends up happening.

“We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor (expletive) happened. Anything is possible.”

Mayweather has since suggested he could make $1 billion if he decided to try his hand at UFC, fuelling speculation of a mixed martial arts debut.

Liddell gives honest opinion on Mayweather taking up UFC

Aged 48, Liddell has revealed why he thinks the retired boxing legend shouldn't bother taking up this new challenge.

"C'mon man—he can't fight in the UFC," Liddell said, per TMZ Sports.

"Why would he do that? He's just gonna get hurt."

Liddell is not wrong. It's hard to imagine a career in UFC going well for Mayweather.

On Thursday, Mayweather backed down over suggestions that he would actually come out of retirement.

"I never said I was going to fight in the UFC," Mayweather told FightHype. "I didn't say that. I said if I wanted to, and what I could do. Would and could do is different things. I'm not going to do it though."

Mayweather spoke earlier this month about how he could make $1 billion if he was to fight in the UFC and reiterated this.

Mayweather said: "They talk about 'oh yeah Floyd said he's fighting in the UFC for a billion dollars'. That's not what I said.

"Exactly what I said is this: If I made over a billion dollars before, I could do it again. If I chose to get in the UFC and fight three fights or fight four fights and then fight Conor McGregor, I could make a billion dollars, which I can.

"I could do it in three fights, or even four fights, I can make a billion dollars if I choose to get in the octagon and fight. Fight three or four fights and then fight Conor McGregor in the octagon.

"We just don't know what the future holds for Floyd Mayweather and I don't look forward to getting back in the boxing ring. That's what I don't look forward to doing. I'm just saying I could. I'm not doing it but I'm saying what I could do to make a billion dollars quick if i wanted to do it. That's what I am saying."

