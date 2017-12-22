Nathan Hughes and Elliot Daly will miss at least the first half of England’s NatWest Six Nations title defence through injury.

The Wasps pair limped off in Sunday’s Champions Cup rout of La Rochelle at the Ricoh Arena, and although neither player requires surgery, they face extended spells in the treatment room.

A specialist has confirmed that number eight Hughes will take eight to 10 weeks to recover from his knee problem, while the prognosis for Daly’s sprained ankle is 10-12 weeks of rehabilitation – potentially ruling the wing out of the entire Six Nations.

England and Eddie Jones' men will be looking to win yet another Six Nations tournament, after they were successful in 2017, seeing off the five other nations.

Despite losing their final tie to Ireland, they still ran out victors thanks to wins over France, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

Overall, 2017 has been a very successful year for English rugby, and that is largely down to the influence of Jones.

Not only did they capture the Six Nations, they also went undefeated in their autumn Tests, which included tricky ties against Argentina, Australia, and Fiji.

Beating Australia 30-6 was the obvious highlight, but all three results prove that England are up their with the very best in world rugby.

It wasn't just a successful year for England though, as the British and Irish Lions proved their worth as well with a fantastic display against New Zealand during their tour over the summer.

Eventually drawing the series, Warren Gatland's men had a lot to be proud about as they returned home.

However, all eyes will now be on 2018's Six Nations, and with England already losing two players to injury, Jones will be hoping he has no more selection dilemmas ahead of the opener.

