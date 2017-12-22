After years of disappointment, an air of excitement has returned to Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015.

The German manager has quickly become a fan favourite at Anfield and supporters would want no one else to lead their team back to glory.

The signs have already looked promising. The Reds reached two finals under Klopp in 2016 but did lose out to Manchester City in the League Cup and Sevilla in the Europa League.

A year later, the former Borussia Dortmund manager secured Liverpool's return to the Champions League, guiding them to fourth in the Premier League in his first full season as boss.

The club are currently fourth again heading into a testing winter period, which begins with a trip to Arsenal on Friday night.

The Gunners are just one point behind in fifth, meaning a home win would see them leapfrog Liverpool into the top four.

Ahead of his side's visit to the Emirates, Klopp was asked if he could emulate opposing manager Arsene Wenger and have a lengthy spell as one of the Premier League's top bosses.

"Stay here 20 years? Don’t know, don’t know!," he said, per the Metro.

Loyalty is one of Klopp's most appealing traits, and it's shown by his previous spells coaching in Germany.

"So far after seven years [at his two previous clubs] I’ve felt maybe I should move on, that’s how it was.

"A few weeks ago I saw a statistic for the longest-serving coaches in the Bundesliga and I’m the record coach of two clubs – Mainz and Dortmund."

Of course, he'll have quite a way to go if he wants to become Liverpool's longest-serving manager of the Premier League era.

Rafa Benitez holds that honour, taking charge of 350 competitive matches, from 2004 to 2010.

Although Klopp has no plans to leave Merseyside at the moment, the game has changed since Wenger and Benitez began their reigns and managers often move along much quicker than they used to.

And should the German leave Liverpool in the future, he's named the time he'd most want to do so.

"It would be quite difficult to become the record coach at Liverpool. I don’t know. As long as it works really, really well. That means there must be space for improvement

"Even if you win something, which everyone here is desperately waiting for, it could be the moment I say “OK, but now we have to leave it”. That is the moment nobody thinks of doing it, going out at the top."

By the sound of things, Klopp won't be happy until he's achieved something special at Liverpool. And if he does that, then decides to move on, he'll leave the club in a better situation than he found it in.

