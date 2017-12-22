With the New York Knicks desperate to trade Carmelo Anthony last year, it was clear that his future was away from the franchise.

The only problem for them, however, was that the star had a no-trade clause which meant that only he could dictate where he went.

Former president Phil Jackson made his intentions to offload Carmelo public and looked to put pressure on the small forward to accept a move away to help them to rebuild.

In the end, the franchise ended the chaos by firing Jackson and eventually trading Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder as he accepted a move to team up with Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Even though he has landed himself with a star-studded group, moving to OKC definitely wasn't the veteran's first choice in the summer.

It was widely reported that he was seeking to join close friend Chris Paul and James Harden with the Houston Rockets.

According to a recent report by ESPN's Ian Begley, the 33-year-old had big plans to create a 'superteam' in Texas to rival the Golden State Warriors and compete for a championship.

The 10-time All-Star had discussed the possible scenario of eventually playing alongside CP3 and LeBron James in Houston.

LBJ, of course, is a free agent at the end of the season and there were hopes between the "Banana Boat" trio that they could all feature on the same roster in H-Town come 2018.

Per Begley, "He [Anthony] went as far as to detail individual matchups between that hypothetical Rockets team and the Warriors, surmising that he and the Rockets could take out the Warriors."

After his move to the Thunder was concluded, the three-time Olympic Gold Medalist admitted that a deal to send him to Houston was done but ended up falling through.

"It fell through, then we had to really start paying attention and thinking about other options," Anthony told SiriusXM NBA Radio.

There's still a possibility of the threesome playing together on the Rockets next year as USA Today's Sam Amick reported earlier this month that it could be a potential landing spot for King James.

Melo can also opt out of his contract in the summer and become a free agent but in order for the franchise to feature all three players on their roster, along with Harden, they'd have to make a number of moves and go way above the luxury tax.

Without Anthony and LeBron, however, the Rockets currently own the league's best record at 25-5 and may win the championship and overcome the Warriors without their services.