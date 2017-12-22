With the World Cup just six months away, players will be fighting for their places on the plane to Russia next summer.

Of course, there's a number of elite players who, bar injury, will almost certainly be playing on the world stage in June.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard and Neymar will all be huge draws for the competition and are hoping to lead their nations to glory.

Brazilian Neymar, who's the world's most expensive player, is carrying the weight of his country's high expectations on his shoulders.

When his nation hosted the competition in 2014, the forward was in fine form, scoring four goals in five appearances.

But he picked up an injury in the quarter-finals against Colombia, ruling him out of the rest of the tournament.

And without their golden boy, Brazil crashed out to eventual winners Germany, who battered the hosts 7-1.

Neymar is desperate to make amends for what happened almost four years ago and he's tipped Brazil to bounce back but has admitted they're not the only favourites.

"I think the best-known teams are the favourites, as always," he said, per Four Four Two.

"Among them are Brazil, Germany, France, Spain and Argentina - these teams will be the highlights in any championship."

He also mentioned that Hazard's Belgium could be the surprise winners in Russia.

"And for the surprise, I think Belgium has an excellent team and can be a surprise in this World Cup."

Arguably, should Belgium lift the trophy, it wouldn't be a huge shock.

They have strength all over the pitch and boast the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen and Thibaut Courtois alongside Hazard.

Much more surprising is Neymar's pick for the player who he thinks can cause an upset. He's backed Egypt's Mohamed Salah to give the favourites a few problems.

"Salah is a great player who can make a difference in the World Cup."

There's no doubt that the forward has been in inspired form for Liverpool this season, but with less quality around him in the international side, he'd certainly shock the world if he can carry Egypt to the latter rounds of the World Cup.

But, if he does manage to do so, you heard it from Neymar first.

