Lorenzo Insigne laid into Higuain for something he did during Napoli 0-1 Juventus

Lorenzo Insigne has taken aim at former Napoli teammate Gonzalo Higuain three weeks after they met in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side currently lie 2nd in Serie A, just one point behind Napoli at the top of the table.

Earlier in December, Juventus beat their rivals 1-0 on the Stadio San Paolo thanks to a 12th minute goal from Higuain.

The Old Lady have won the Serie A title in each of the last six seasons but - despite their recent narrow defeat to Juventus - Insigne believes this is the year their run comes to an end.

“Year for the Scudetto? I really think so, we’re aware of it,” the forward told Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Football Italia.

“We used to go out thinking we could’ve drawn or lost a particular match. Napoli winter champions? I’d prefer us to be champions in the spring...

“We were top two years ago, but Juventus went on to win the Scudetto. This season will be tough for everyone. Inter and Roma are at our level, but we’ll have fun.

Insigne slams Higuain over moment during Napoli Vs Juventus

The 26-year-old Italian, who recently failed to qualify for the World Cup, was fuming at the Argentine striker on the pitch - and he's since explained exactly why.

SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A

“What did I think when Higuain celebrated at San Paolo? I can’t say what I said, but I told him a few words in [Neapolitan] dialect and he understood me.

“I was disappointed: he was here for three years but then made the choice that he made. I won’t say anything else.

“He scored in Turin and didn’t celebrate, neither did he in Naples. Instead, he did this season.

SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A

“He should’ve had some respect for his former teammates. He claims to be our friend and sends text messages to some of us before the game but then celebrates in our faces? It was a lack of respect.”

Higuain, who was once considered a club legend at Napoli, chose not to celebrate against his former club last season but had a change of heart in the harsh atmosphere of Naples on December 1.

The 30-year-old refused to speak to the press after the game, telling Italian reporters: "I already did my talking on the pitch."

SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A

Inter Milan and Roma are both hot on the heels of Juventus and Allegri's side host Roma in a tasty Saturday night fixture this weekend.

