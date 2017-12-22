With the winter transfer window opening in nine days, Manchester United will be looking to strengthen going into the second half of the season.

Jose Mourinho's side have little time to recover from their shock 2-1 defeat at Bristol City on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

They visit Leicester City tomorrow evening, before closing out the year with matches against Burnley and Southampton.

They then play Everton on New Year's Day and host Derby County in the opening third round FA Cup tie on Friday, January 5.

With five games in 13 days, the winter schedule is a hectic one for United, who are looking to catch rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's team are unbeaten domestically so far this season and already have an 11 point gap ahead of United in second.

With games coming thick and fast heading into 2018, Mourinho is wary of the toll it will take on his players, who can't afford to drop any more points.

And with the club expecting to challenge in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, as well as domestically after Christmas, the Portuguese boss wants to bring in some reinforcements.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho wants to sign two new players in January.

The paper suggests he's targeting a central midfielder and a winger and that the club are particularly interested in Bordeaux's Malcom.

The Brazilian winger has seven goals and four assists in 18 Ligue 1 games this season, which is very impressive considering he's only 20-years-old.

In terms of the midfield, M.E.N. believes that Dortmund duo Christian Pulisic and Julian Weigl are high on United's wishlist.

The paper also suggests that they will look to bring in another forward over the summer to relieve some of the pressure on Malcom if he signs next month.

Gareth Bale and Antione Griezmann are still being strongly linked and should either of them sign, United will have one of the most frightening attacks in world football next season.

Do Manchester United need to make any signings in January? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms