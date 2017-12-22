With the NBA's new All-Star game format, it means players from rival conferences will be able to team up for the first time in the event's history.

It will also mean that teammates can square off as the teams will be chosen by two captains in a playground-style draft system.

Interestingly, it would open up the possibility of Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers players featuring together after doing battle in three straight NBA Finals and being involved in the league's most exciting rivalry.

One player, however, doesn't see it as a bad thing as it would represent an opportunity to play with an old friend again.

Klay Thompson is hoping to be selected alongside Kevin Love, who he has shared a friendship with since they were kids.

As children, the pair played together on the same Little League baseball team in Lake Oswego, Oregon and haven't had a chance to be side by side since.

"I think it would be cool to play with Kevin Love because I grew up with that guy since I was eight years old," Thompson said during Thursday's NBA global media conference." To play with him in the All-Star team would be pretty special."

Of course, Thompson and Love have had many experiences of playing against one another as they are now on opposite ends of a rivalry which has gathered momentum in the recent years.

They have met on the biggest stage of them all on three consecutive occasions - becoming the first teams in NBA history to contest the Larry O'Brien three years in a row.

“It’s always fun competing against them,” Thompson said.

But for this special occasion, the shooting guard is willing to put any hostilities on hold and resume acquaintances with the Cavaliers power forward. This is assuming that the duo are both selected as All-Stars this year.

Their play so far this campaign makes is a realistic possibility that they both feature in Los Angeles in February.

Klay is posting 21 points, 2.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game which are respectable numbers but as the third offensive option on the Warriors squad he could possibly be overlooked for other guards in the west who are having better offensive seasons.

The likes of Damian Lillard have been overlooked in the past and he will feel he deserves to return.

For K.Love, however, it may be easier to get a selection as the Eastern Conference is in short supply of elite frontcourt talent. He's averaging 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds and has been one of the most consistent bigs in the east.

But before they can think about joining forces again, they must gear up for the latest installment of the Cavs-Warriors rivalry as they face off in the marquee Christmas Day clash.