WWE

Vince McMahon.

Watch: Incredible backstage moments of WWE superstars captured

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Well, 2017 has been a bit of a hit and miss year for the WWE, but it seems as though there has been plenty to talk about.

Randy Orton won the 2017 Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar sent Goldberg back into retirement at WrestleMania, Carmella became the first Ms. Money in the Bank, Kurt Angle made his in-ring return and John Cena equalled Ric Flair's world title record.

However, Baron Corbin had a failed cash-in attempt, the WWE was swept with sex scandals and illness on top of Danie Bryan still failing to be cleared to return to the ring.

While all the drama that plays out on the screen is interesting, so is the action that happens backstage, a lot of which the fans don't ever get to see.

Vince McMahon is always known to be in the gorilla position producing the shows and he is often one of the first men superstars will see when they come back through the curtain.

As Kevin Owen learned after his WrestleMania 33 match with Chris Jericho, the chairman of the company is not always happy with what transpires.

However, YouTube channel Daily Trends has uploaded a video featuring plenty of behind the scenes stuff in the WWE and it has some of the biggest names in the industry present.

As you can see from the video below, it has some excellent insight into the inner workings of the WWE:

An emotional Undertaker is something you would never, ever see on television, but watching him and Triple H embrace after their WrestleMania match is something special.

The lockerrooms reaction to The Miz's WWE title win is another great moment. Be careful to watch John Cena and Sheamus' interaction with the pseudo-Hollywood A-Lister.

Many also believed that The Rock and John Cena were bitter enemies during their feud back in 2011-2012. However, as you can see by their backstage embrace, the Great One has plenty of respect for the Leader of the Cenation.

Plenty of great insight for the fans to digest!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
The Rock
John Cena
WWE
The Undertaker

Trending Stories

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again