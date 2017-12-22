Well, 2017 has been a bit of a hit and miss year for the WWE, but it seems as though there has been plenty to talk about.

Randy Orton won the 2017 Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar sent Goldberg back into retirement at WrestleMania, Carmella became the first Ms. Money in the Bank, Kurt Angle made his in-ring return and John Cena equalled Ric Flair's world title record.

However, Baron Corbin had a failed cash-in attempt, the WWE was swept with sex scandals and illness on top of Danie Bryan still failing to be cleared to return to the ring.

While all the drama that plays out on the screen is interesting, so is the action that happens backstage, a lot of which the fans don't ever get to see.

Vince McMahon is always known to be in the gorilla position producing the shows and he is often one of the first men superstars will see when they come back through the curtain.

As Kevin Owen learned after his WrestleMania 33 match with Chris Jericho, the chairman of the company is not always happy with what transpires.

However, YouTube channel Daily Trends has uploaded a video featuring plenty of behind the scenes stuff in the WWE and it has some of the biggest names in the industry present.

As you can see from the video below, it has some excellent insight into the inner workings of the WWE:

An emotional Undertaker is something you would never, ever see on television, but watching him and Triple H embrace after their WrestleMania match is something special.

The lockerrooms reaction to The Miz's WWE title win is another great moment. Be careful to watch John Cena and Sheamus' interaction with the pseudo-Hollywood A-Lister.

Many also believed that The Rock and John Cena were bitter enemies during their feud back in 2011-2012. However, as you can see by their backstage embrace, the Great One has plenty of respect for the Leader of the Cenation.

Plenty of great insight for the fans to digest!

