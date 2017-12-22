Irish UFC star Conor McGregor has responded in characteristic outspoken fashion to claims of a potential UFC fight between himself and Floyd Mayweather.

40-year-old retired Mayweather rebuffed rumours earlier this week which suggested he was negotiating a fight in the UFC with another grandstand bout against McGregor.

That led to the 29-year-old describing Mayweather as a “p***y” on Instagram.

McGregor has continued to pester Mayweather seemingly to provoke a response and to rile him up.

ESPN tweeted a doctored picture of Mayweather donning UFC gloves with the caption: “What if Floyd Mayweather decided to trade his boxing gloves for UFC gloves?"

McGregor, of course, traded UFC for the boxing ring in August earlier this year, where the Irishman took the Michigan-born undefeated in 50 fights boxer to 10 rounds in Las Vegas.

The pair earned a collective $400 million from that fight, a bigger sum would surely be in store if the giants in boxing and UFC were to meet again in the Octagon.

Now, it appears McGregor is seeking a rematch and is looking for his counterpart to call him out for a UFC bout.

The Irishman has taken to social media once more, this time Twitter, and has quoted ESPN's tweet and captioned it with a rather odd insult.

Never heard that one before to be fair, so well done for originality, Conor.

UFC president Dana White built up another potential mega fight between Mayweather and McGregor earlier this week.

“We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal. It’s real,” White said.

"He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren’t real?

"He usually tips his hand when he’s in the media and then that s*** ends up happening.

“We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather versus McGregor f****** happened. Anything is possible.”

There is certainly a sense that after the fight in March 2017, the conventions of boxing and UFC have been somewhat overturned.

While at the moment it seems to be only social media mud-slinging, White's remarks and McGregor's unpredictability suggest that we should not rule out another potential meeting between the pair

