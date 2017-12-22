Billy Joe Saunders seems to have finally arrived as a box office player after his boxing masterclass against David Lemieux with his WBO middleweight title on the line.

The 28-year-old has a perfect record of 26-0 with 12 of those bouts ending via KO and he has been lavished in praise for his tactical display in Canada last week.

Saunders, who also holds a victory over Chris Eubank Jr., has been seeking a mega fight with Gennady Golovkin for a long time in a bid to completely unify the middleweight division.

GGG has declared his interest in the bout too, but after facing Saul Alvarez in a titanic contest earlier this year, the Kazakh has been a bit busy.

The fact that bout ended in a draw did Saunders no favours and, of course, there is naturally plenty of money of a matchup between the two.

A world title unification with Golovkin - or Canelo should he win - would most likely take place in September 2018 and Saunders will fight next earlier next year, according to Frank Warren.

“He’ll be out April/May,” said Warren. “I’d love a really big fight for him but those two guys, it’s a nuisance that we can’t get to them. That bad decision [when Golovkin and Canelo drew] didn’t help. They’d probably have made the rematch anyway.”

Warren went on to say he would make that fight between Saunders and the returning Amir Khan “in a heartbeat”. But he notes: “It couldn’t be for the title though because he’d have to go get a win.”

Khan, who last fought at middleweight in a losing effort to Alvarez, is plotting his comeback for March 2018.

“I am going to fight in March,” Khan said to the sun.co.uk. “I want to fight in the UK, I think it is time.

“I was on the phone to Al (Haymon). We have talks of doing a big fight next year. But again, a tune-up first, said Khan to Ring IQ TV. Yeah Virgil (Hunter) is still my trainer so I’m going to be flying out there in the next week or two.”

