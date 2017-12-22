The January transfer window is just days from opening and Arsene Wenger is reportedly ready to add some new faces to his squad.

Arsenal lie 5th in the Premier League table but already trail runaway league leaders Manchester City by a whopping 19 points.

Wenger has previously spoken of his desire to keep Olivier Giroud in north London - but the Frenchman's agent appears to want a January departure.

”Depending on the offers which are made, we will sit around a table and talk," said Michael Manuello.

“The most important thing is to know what is going to be offered or not this winter to find a better game project. Now, again, this project has to present itself.

"There will be approaches. All clubs looking for an attacker are likely to come.

“We have to be careful and if there is something obvious, we will try to convince Arsene to reconsider what has been said.”

Giroud has fallen behind Alexandre Lacazette in the Arsenal pecking order and is well aware that he must play regular first team football in order to make Didier Deschamps World Cup squad.

Arsenal willing to spend €20m on Barcelona starlet

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona B forward Jose Arnaiz.

The 22-year-old, who predominantly features on the left-wing, was signed for €3.5m from Real Valladolid over the summer - and his impressive performances have reportedly alerted numerous clubs to his €20m release clause.

Marca suggest Arsenal are eager to sign Arnaiz as soon as January but they'll be unable to play him until the 2018/19 campaign because he has already featured for Valladolid and Barcelona B this season.

FIFA forbids players from playing for more than two clubs in one season.

Arnaiz is Barcelona B's joint top scorer this season with six goals and took his opportunity with both hands when Ernesto Valverde gave him a shot in the first team.

The young forward scored in both legs of the emphatic Copa del Rey win over Real Murcia.

With his contract soon to expire, Alexis Sanchez looks certain to leave the club by next summer and - despite his inexperience at the top level - Wenger has perhaps earmarked Arnaiz as his long term replacement.

