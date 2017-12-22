On WWE 205 Live this week, the show kicked off with a tag team match of The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. Kalisto and Gran Metalik, but sadly, it will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

The match ended when Kendrick and Gallagher were disqualified after The Wizard of Odd snubbed the referee's request to stop stomping on Kalisto and leave the ring when he wasn't the legal man. However, after the match was when the most villainous act happened, and it didn't even come from a superstar.

As The Wizard of Odd and The Extraordinary Gentleman made their way back up the ramp and to the back after issuing further punishment to their opponents ringside, a fan watching 205 Live inside the arena decided to get involved in the action as well by throwing a water bottle in the face of The King of Flight.

Kalisto was down at ringside for several minutes after the segment had finished following the bottle of water being thrown at his face. The fan was allegedly caught by security afterward, but Kalisto's wife, Abigail Rodriguez, posted an update on his status on Thursday night to show that the damage had already been done.

Abby, being furious with the fan, wrote the following on her Twitter: “To the idiots who harmed my husband,

"The way you assaulted my husband was disgusting to say the least. Your actions caused harm and medical intervention was needed. Second, I am in disbelief with those that think it’s ok to ridicule (poke fun of) someone who lives their life to entertain others. If it was you in the situation, you wouldn’t be laughing now would you?!

"What a way to spend our holidays! Stitches, MRI, and possible fracture, we don’t know.”

It's a horrible way to spend the holidays, but at least WWE managed to find the fan responsible, and hopefully, they will be banned from attending future events.

As for Kalisto, for the time being, it looks like he will be out of action temporarily, but a facial fracture may even put his availability for the 2018 Royal Rumble on January 28 at risk.

