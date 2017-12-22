There can be little doubting that Paul Scholes is one of the most talented players to grace the Premier League.

The Manchester United legend has accumulated compliments and plaudits from some of the greatest players in history, with the likes of Ronaldinho and Xavi paying homage.

Few put it better than Zinedine Zidane, who just had to sit back and remark: "My toughest opponent? Scholes of Manchester. He is the complete midfielder.”

Too right, Zizou.

Since hanging up his boots for a second and final time in 2013, Scholes has taken to the world of punditry with ease and often speaks candidly about Manchester United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

He has seldom minced his words as the shortcomings over the David Moyes and Louis van Gaal eras unfolded before him.

Nevertheless, the 43-year-old can observe a little easier now with increased signs of promise under Jose Mourinho as well as the acquisition of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman can never stake a claim to Scholes' status but proves a vital component in a United squad already stacked with talent.

Moreover, pundits and fans alike have been treated to the majesty of Kevin De Bruyne this season who already looks nailed on to secure the PFA Player of the Year award.

Pep Guardiola's imperious Manchester City already command a monstrous 11 point lead at the Premier League summit with their Belgian magician contributing seven goals and 11 assists to the cause.

All that considered, neither reign as the 'perfect' Premier League midfielder in the eyes of Scholes.

It may appear a controversial decision in light of recent months but it's hard to argue with the opinion of such a great.

As per the Metro, the United legend declared: "The perfect midfielder in the Premier League today is more the style of N’Golo Kante.

"For me, he can do anything — defend, attacking, dictating the tempo, scoring goals, he can bring the game forward."

There's certainly a case for Kante, especially if we're debating how 'complete' the midfielder is. The Frenchman offers a defensive stability and furious work-rate that won him league titles with Leicester City and Chelsea.

We're not quite with the 'scoring goals' comment, though, with just three goals in 61 appearances in English football.

For a little more context, too, De Bruyne has scored more goals in the last two seasons than Kante has contributed in his entire career.

And as much as Scholes has a point, there's only one 'perfect' player this term.

