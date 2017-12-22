Formula 1

All smiles: Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo could be Mercedes team-mates in 2018.

Toto Wolff hints that Daniel Ricciardo could join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lewis Hamilton's future is very much up in the air, despite Mercedes being confident that a new deal will be penned in the near future.

The Brit will be heading into the 2018 season with Mercedes as champion, having lifted the Formula 1 trophy in 2017, finishing ahead of Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel, and teammate Valtteri Bottas.

It will be Hamilton’s sixth season with the team, but he has just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Team principal Toto Wolff is nonetheless confident that Mercedes will secure the services of Hamilton for the foreseeable future.

However, teammate Bottas, also with one year remaining on his deal, could make way for a new driver, and Wolff hinted that it could come in the form of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo.

"In so far as I would like the pairing to continue, we are committed to both of them in 2018 but having said that 2019 is a very exciting new year,” Wolff told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There are young drivers that will have gained more experience and some of the very good ones like Daniel [Ricciardo) become free."

The Australian is currently engaged in contract talks of his own with Red Bull, but having won only five of his 129 races to date, it is widely believed that Ricciardo is a better driver than his record suggests.

AZERBAIJAN-AUTO-F1-RICCIARDO

He could, therefore, be lured elsewhere if he isn’t satisfied that his Red Bull car is competitive enough going into the 2018 season.

But, Wolff will be concerned about disrupting the current equilibrium of a winning team.

‘’If you would have asked me the question one year ago, I would have said having Lewis and Nico, two drivers who have a strong rivalry and are pushing each other and making the car faster," Wolff said.

"But we have realised that the positive dynamics we had between Valtteri and Lewis in a difficult season like we had in 2017, was an asset.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
Formula 1
Daniel Ricciardo

Trending Stories

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Denver Broncos look to be buttering up their potential future quarterback

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Two huge names to appear on WWE Raw 25 Anniversary show

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Watch: Why Man Utd fans were furious with Klopp's reaction to Firmino equaliser

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

Liverpool fans react to what Sadio Mane did when he was subbed off Vs Arsenal

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

What Oxlade-Chamberlain did on the pitch at FT after he was booed was just brilliant

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again