I think everyone is in agreement that Mohamed Salah has been a revelation since arriving at Anfield last summer.

The Egyptian international has netted 21 times this season and he also has four assists to his name.

He's the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals before Christmas since Ian Rush and after appearing pretty wasteful in his first few games, the former Roma man has been on a tear.

After arriving for around £35 million, expectations were high for the 25-year-old, especially considering most Liverpool fans wanted defenders in the transfer window, not attackers.

However, he has won the fans over with his electric performances and is a huge reason the Reds are currently sitting in the Premier League's top four.

But who has helped Salah settle in the quickest at Anfield?

Fans might not be surprised to learn that fellow African, Sadio Mane, is Salah closest friend at the club.

He added: “We are friends [He and Mane]. We are very close, maybe he is my closest friend in the team. We like each other. He is a great guy and a fantastic player – very fast, quality and confident.”

Mane has also become a fan favourite since arriving at the club in 2016 and his partnership with Salah has been a major bright spot for the red half of Merseyside.

Salah has also insisted the main reason he joined Jurgen Klopp's men was his desire to win titles with the club and he thinks they can do that as soon as 2018.

“In 2018 I want to win titles,” the No.11 told Sky Sports.

“I came here to win titles – to win something for the club, for us and for the fans. I’d love to win something here. We are working hard every day to win something and I’m sure we will.”

Liverpool's frontline is arguably the most feared in England right now and if they can stay fit - and Klopp adds the right defenders - there's no reason they cannot be fighting for the title in the future.

However, when you consider them next to Man City, there's some way to go.

