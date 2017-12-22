In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Jadeveon Clowney.

Jaguars fans troll Jadeveon Clowney following Blake Bortles is 'trash' comments

Last weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars booked themselves a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years when they defeated their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans. A win this week against the San Francisco 49ers will clinch the division for them, their first AFC South title in franchise history.

The Jaguars managed to secure a 45-7 victory over their AFC South rivals last Sunday, with Blake Borltes adding to what has been a fantastic season for him, as the quarterback finished the game with 326 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 21 of his 29 passing attempts.

So far during the 2017 season, Bortles has managed to throw for 3,147 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, achieving a passer rating of 89.7, yet his performances so far this year weren't enough to impress Texans' Jadeveon Clowney following their game last Sunday.

When he was asked if he believes Blake Bortles is improving, his reply was not very nice, as he said: "He's trash." Bortles took the high road in his response, as he said: "If the way we’re playing is trash, then I’m fine with being trash."

However, it seems Jaguars fans are taking the matter into their own hands, as they have found a way to troll Clowney for his comments about their quarterback.

Several Jaguars fans have decided to send the Texans star trash cans after he called Bortles 'trash' following their game last week. Christmas appears to have come early for the defensive lineman. One fan decided to spend $50 for a trash can though, which is a bit over the top.

Moving forward, Jacksonville, or if you want to call them by their new nickname 'Sacksonville', will now look to secure the AFC South title when they play against the 49ers this weekend.

The Texans, on the other hand, are just playing for pride at this point in the season, as they'll be hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

Topics:
JJ Watt
NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars
Blake Bortles
Houston Texans
Jadeveon Clowney

