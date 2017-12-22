The Guardian has published their list of the top 100 male footballers for 2017.

The broadsheet says "It was our biggest survey yet, with 169 judges from 63 different countries voting" and "It is almost an impossible task but our hope is the fact that we have so many highly respected journalists and former players means our list is as accurate as it possibly can be."

They have been running this 'award' for six years now with Lionel Messi winning it four times and Cristiano Ronaldo winning it twice.

For the seventh year, it was obvious that it would be a battle between the two all-time greats yet again, but who would come out on top?

Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d'Or this year to equal Messi's haul and complete a decade of dominance for the pair.

The top 10 of the list saw some surprise inclusions and placings. For example, at just 19-years-old, Kylian Mbappe is considered the eighth best player in the world.

Harry Kane weighs in as the fifth best player in the world to show that goals really do matter, but Kevin de Bruyne, arguably the best player in the Premier League right now, sits in the fourth spot.

Neymar, trying to get out of Messi's shadow with a move to PSG, is third on the list before we get to the battle between Ronaldo and Messi.

On this occasion, despite all of Ronaldo's achievements and trophies this year, Messi has reclaimed the Guardian's mantle.

Spain have 17 players on the list while England is the eighth most featured nation with five.

Although the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi will be eternal, the Real Madrid superstar said earlier this season he loves watching his Barcelona counterpart play.

"I like to see all good players and Messi is one of them. He is a player," Ronaldo told Fox Sports Argentina.

"I really enjoy seeing him on the pitch and all the great players."

Furthermore, they get on off the pitch, too.

"Whenever I'm with him, I have a very good relationship with Messi," Ronaldo said.

"It's not that I go to his house and eat together. He is not a friend, but I consider him a companion by profession and not a rival because I don't like it, like comparisons. It is part of the work and the world of football."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms