Twenty-seventeen is coming to a close and what a year it's been for the Premier League.

Chelsea romped their way to a fifth league title title in May, closing out a tense title race with Tottenham, before Manchester City emerged from the summer playing champagne football. It's been another 12 months of pure entertainment and brilliantly unpredictable games.

Naturally, the New Year brings about a time of reflection, as shown by Cristiano Ronaldo hoovering up the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's 'The Best' award for his antics in 2017.

And while there's no specific Premier League accolades for the calendar year, pundits and fans are looking back on the finest moments, players and teams from the past 12 months.

Enter Alan Shearer. The Match of the Day pundit isn't afraid to wield his opinion on Twitter and live TV, often dividing his followers and defending himself in turn.

Furthermore, he's opened himself up to more debate by naming his Premier League XI of 2017.

It goes without saying that the Newcastle legend has, on the whole, pretty much nailed it and it's worth considering the team spans the entire calendar year and not just the opening of this season.

As a result, four Chelsea championship winners make the cut and high-flying stars of Manchester City, as well as summer signings, have a harder time securing inclusion. It makes the team all the more divisive, because of it.

That being said, it hasn't stopped his followers from dissecting each and every inclusion.

The squad goes: David de Gea, Kieran Trippier, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Marcos Alonso, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane.

Shearer then selected Burnley boss Sean Dyche as his nomination for the manager of the year.

So, what's sparking debate? The absence of Mohamed Salah has certainly touched a nerve with Liverpool fans but his mere four months on English soil has undoubtedly worked against him.

A similar dilemma lies with Pep Guardiola missing out on the coaching role.

One of the biggest sparks of controversy, though, lay with Tripper's inclusion as fans suggested Antonio Valencia and Kylie Walker as two very credible alternatives.

Shearer himself even replied to this issue, revealing that Valencia originally took pride of place until a late change of heart.

There were also some slightly more ambitious calls for Philippe Coutinho, Danny Rose and - naturally - Mohamed Diame.

Ultimately, it's a solid selection from Shearer as something of a half-way review but it's who performs across the entire season that truly matters. It's hard to see Guardiola and Salah missing out on that particular list.

Who would make your Premier League team of 2017? Have your say in the comments section below.

