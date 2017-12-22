Typically for rookies, it may be difficult to find consistency in the NBA immediately. But that hasn't been the case for the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum.

The small forward has made a seamless transition from college to the NBA and is having a bigger impact on the Celtics than many would have expected.

The 19-year-old has already displayed promising play on the court in the games he's featured in for Boston, and has looked more like a seasoned pro than a first-year player.

This is largely due to his scoring ability and efficient shooting, as he's one of the top offensive contributors from his draft class.

Tatum currently averaging 13.9 points, 1.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 35 games so far this season. He's shooting an incredible 50.9 percent from the field and 49.5 percent from beyond the arc.

He ranks number three in the league in three-point field goal percentage - an impressive figure for a rookie.

The Duke product studied many players growing up and has credited his scoring ability to two specific stars he modeled his game after.

"When I was in high school, I really tried to model my game after Carmelo [Anthony] and Paul George. Those are two of my favorite players to watch," he said.

Melo and PG13 have established themselves as two of the elite players in the NBA over the years.

Anthony's play has tailed off slightly in recent seasons due to his age and injuries but he's still regarded as one of the best scorers in the league and in the history of the game.

George is in the prime of his career, has improved his offensive game in several aspects throughout his career, and is one of the complete players around.

Studying those two have served Tatum well. Their influence on his game is already apparent, as he has shown a similar offensive style.

It's still relatively early in his NBA career, but it's clear to see that the small forward has a bright future ahead of him and will likely become a star and a centrepiece of the Celtics franchise.

Their decision to draft him with the number three overall pick is proving to be another masterstroke by general manager Danny Ainge.

Under the tutelage of head coach Brad Stevens, Tatum is developing into a terrific three-and-D wing player, and his high-quality three-point shooting has added another dimension to the team.

The Celtics have a good one on their hands, and he's in the perfect spot to hone his talent.