Jimmy Garoppolo is looking like a future star, as his time at the San Francisco 49ers has been wonderful so far, and many fans will be wondering if they could have made the playoffs if they managed to trade for him earlier in the season.

The 49ers traded for Garoppolo back in October, sending a second-round pick to the New England Patriots. However, he didn't play for the team for the first time until the final minutes of the San Francisco's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 after an injury to C. J. Beathard.

Since then, the 26-year-old has managed to win each of his first three starts for the franchise, becoming the first quarterback to win his first five starts (as he won his only other two starts in New England) since Ben Roethlisberger did it in his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004.

From what we have seen on the field, despite the small sample size of just five games, Garoppolo looks like he could become one of the next superstars in the NFL, potentially having a career as good as Big Ben, or even the quarterback he used to be the backup for at the Patriots, Tom Brady.

Garoppolo showed glimpses of this superstar potential during the 49ers win against the Tennessee Titans last weekend, as his performance on his team's last drive of the game allowed for Robbie Gould’s game-winning 45-yard field goal in the dying seconds of the game.

The video below shows that not only was he super-calm and focused on the game-winning drive, but he was able to direct and motivate his teammates well too in order to achieve victory.

We get to hear what he tells the offense in the huddle as he starts that game-winning drive, as well as talk with his coaches to figure out a good two-minute drill plan, and also give good advice to wide receiver Trent Taylor about what to do with the coverage they’ve seen on the field.

It's pretty safe to assume that Garoppolo will sign a new deal with the 49ers once the franchise offers him one, as the team won't want to lose him and get nothing for him in return after trading a second-round pick for him during the season.

However, in order for the quarterback to ever dream of reaching the levels of superstardom, San Francisco needs to improve the team around him, especially in important areas such as wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and edge rusher.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms