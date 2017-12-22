Football

How Man City players reacted after finding out Man Utd lost to Bristol City

There seems to be a real rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United this season.

While it looked as though they would be going head-to-head for the Premier League title in the opening few weeks of the campaign, Pep Guardiola’s side have ran away from their rivals establishing an 11-point lead.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t still hatred between the two.

After their match at Old Trafford earlier this month, Jose Mourinho took exception to the loud music being played from the victorious dressing room leading to a clash between the two sides.

One week later, and Man City mocked their rivals by chanting ‘Park the bus, park the bus, Man United’ after their 4-1 win against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.

There is certainly no love lost between the two Manchester rivals right now.

It’s certainly been heightened since Guardiola and Mourinho arrived in the city.

And they could have clashed a further two times in the Carabao Cup if they were drawn in the semi-final against each other. However, that wasn’t the case as the Red Devils were humbled by Bristol City in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Ironically, Bristol City’s reward was a semi-final clash against City.

Bristol City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

HOW CITY PLAYERS CELEBRATED UNITED'S LOSS

The City players weren’t actually watching United’s embarrassing loss to the Championship side because they were busy celebrating their Christmas party.

They were out enjoying a “lavish bash with 500 members of staff at the swanky city centre bar Menagerie.”

However, that’s not to say they didn’t revel in United’s surprise loss.

According to the Daily Mail, “huge cheers could be heard shortly after Korey Smith’s injury-time” goal.

News then filtered through the venue which resulted in a number of players and staff mocking Mourinho’s side.

It’s just another example of how the ‘noisy neighbours’ have become far more than just neighbours. They are now full-on rivals.

